Poor condition of seats in business class of an Air India flight. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter)

Photos also show the malfunctioning entertainment devices and filthy floor on the Air India flight. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter)

Due to the poor condition of the seats in the business class, the flyer was forced to use a non-reclining seat at the end of the row. (Image credit: @smitaprakash/Twitter)

Another flyer, Sahil Sharma, who had taken a different Air India flight shared visuals of the "filthy" lavatory. (Image credit: @sahiltinnu/Twitter)