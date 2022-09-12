 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Elon Musk's previously unseen pics are being auctioned by his college girlfriend

Moneycontrol News
Sep 12, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Apart from the photographs, the also includes a love note Elon Musk had written to Gwynne which has attracted a bid of more than $10,000--by far the highest so far.

Elon Musk dated Jennifer Gwynne in 1994 and 1995 when he studied at the University of Pennsylvania. (Image credit: RR Auction)

Elon Musk as a 23-year-old student at the University of Pennsylvania in 1994. (Image credit: RR Auction) Elon Musk dated Jennifer Gwynne in 1994 and 1995 when he studied at the University of Pennsylvania. (Image credit: RR Auction) The collection also includes a love note Elon Musk wrote to Jennifer Gwynne and a 14k gold necklace that he gifted her. (Image credit: RR Auction) Elon Musk and four other students dine at a restaurant. (Image credit: RR Auction)
Elon Musk can be seen goofing around in the photos shared by his former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne. (Image credit: RR Auction) A couple of photographs also show Elon Musk cuddling with his girlfriend. (Image credit: RR Auction) The auction for Elon Musk's old photographs ends on September 15. (Image credit: RR Auction)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #auction #Elon Musk #Jennifer Gwynne #Slideshow
first published: Sep 12, 2022 07:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.