In Pics: Moments of human grit and hope after Turkey-Syria earthquake

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Read More

Rescuers share a joyful moment after a family of seven, including children, were safely extracted from under the debris. Image credit: @SyriaCivilDef/Twitter)The little girl was trying to protect her brother from the rubble. The children were rescued soon after. (Image: @mhdksafa/Twitter)A Syrian boy, who was pulled out from under a mountain of rubble, was caught on camera smiling and playing with his rescuers.Boran Kubat, a 20-year-old student from Istanbul, who was trapped under the rubble of an apartment block with his relatives in eastern Turkey was rescued after he shared a video message on WhatsApp describing his address in detail and begging for help.Syria earthquake: Cradled in the arms of a rescue worker, Raghad Ismail emerged unscathed from the ruins in the Syrian city of Azaz.