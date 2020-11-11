Diwali: Here are some fascinating gift ideas this festive season

Starbucks@Diwali: Starbucks India has debuted its Starbucks®Diwali Blend which is a tribute to the country’s deep coffee heritage. Made with hand-selected coffee from Valparai, Jumboor and Suntikoppa estates in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the blend has warm notes of cocoa, a syrupy body with notes of chocolate and hints of spice and stone fruit. Starbuucks has other gift ideas: Starbuck Cakes in variants of 500gms and 1kg (pre-order at a Starbucks store near you; call on 1860 266 0010 or email at customercare@tatastarbucks.co) and special India Been There Collection Tumblers (price Rs 1,800) and DOT Tumbler (price Rs 1,400). Availability: At Starbucks stores