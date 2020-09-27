Daughters Day 2020 | A look at some of the self-made Indian women listed by Forbes 2020 list

Daughters day is dedicated to the daughters in the family and was marked to erase the stigma in some countries of having a girl-child. Moneycontrol News Happy Daughters Day! Daughters are special, they are the pride of every family. Different countries celebrate this day on different dates. In India this occasion of the most beautiful familial relation is celebrated on the last Sunday of September month. This year it falls on September 27. The day is dedicated to the daughters in the family and was marked to erase the stigma in some countries of having a girl-child. So on this special day, lets stand together to empower our girls and appreciate that smile which brings joy to the whole family and keeps the family together. Let’s take a look at some of the self-made Indian women listed by Forbes who are following their dreams and making their position in the world through their hard work. Vidya Balan | Actor | Vidya Balan's career so far has been about breaking stereotypes, empowering herself and being above the rat-race. The Bollywood actress is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in female-led films, she is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. Dutee Chand | Sprinter | A national record holder in 100 metres and a double silver medalist in the 2018 Asian Games. She is the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Women’s 100 metres event at the Summer Olympic Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the world university games. But what elevates her achievements from being mere athletic feats is that, in 2014, Chand was banned from competition on grounds of hyperandrogenism. Then 19, the sprinter fought the world athletics body and got her ban overturned. Dutee is also India's first athlete to openly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, when she spoke about being in a same-sex relationship in 2019. (Image: Forbes) Ankiti Bose | CEO of Zilingo | A technology and commerce platform for fashion retailers, valued at $970 million. Zilingo, which works largely in the south-east Asian markets, came within sniffing distance of becoming a unicorn during its last fund-raise in mid-2019. (Image: Forbes) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari | Filmmaker and writer | After working in advertising for several years Tiwari quit the lucrative career to pursue her passion for filmmaking. She debuted in 2016 by directing Nil Battey Sannata, then Bareilly Ki Barfi 2017 for which Tiwari won the Filmfare Award for Best Director and Panga in 2020, which have all been critically acclaimed. (Image: Forbes) Karuna Nundy | An advocate at Supreme Court of India | A Supreme Court advocate, much of Karuna Nundy's focus is on human rights and media law. Nundy is known especially for her role in drafting India's anti-rape bill after the Delhi gang rape of 2012, and for relentlessly fighting for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Most recently, Nundy has been appointed to a UK panel of experts to develop legal frameworks to protect media freedom across the world. (Image: Forbes) Poorna Malavath | Mountaineer | At 13, Poorna Malavath, daughter of agricultural workers from a remote village in Telangana, became the youngest girl in the world to scale Mt Everest. Her inspiring journey prompted Rahul Bose to make a film on her. Now Malavath is studying in the U.S. and has conquered the highest peaks in six of the seven continents. (Image: Forbes) Monika Shergill | Director, International Originals for Netflix India | A seasoned media professional with more than two decades of experience, Shergill heads the series team for Netflix in India. She has previously done stints at Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, Zee, Sony and Star India Network. As head of non-fiction programming and strategy at Star, she helmed the biggest network multilingual content project, the series, 'Satyamev Jayate' for Star Plus and nine other network channels. (Image: Forbes) First Published on Sep 27, 2020 02:23 pm