Daughters Day 2020 | A look at some of the self-made Indian women listed by Forbes 2020 list

Happy Daughters Day! Daughters are special, they are the pride of every family. Different countries celebrate this day on different dates. In India this occasion of the most beautiful familial relation is celebrated on the last Sunday of September month. This year it falls on September 27. The day is dedicated to the daughters in the family and was marked to erase the stigma in some countries of having a girl-child. So on this special day, lets stand together to empower our girls and appreciate that smile which brings joy to the whole family and keeps the family together. Let’s take a look at some of the self-made Indian women listed by Forbes who are following their dreams and making their position in the world through their hard work.