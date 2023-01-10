World Hindi Day 2023 | How the day was chosen and how the language flourished

1/4

The World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 every year worldwide to promote the language and raise awareness about it. The 12th World Hindi Conference will be organised in Fiji by the foreign ministry in collaboration with the Fiji government from February 15 to 17. This year’s theme is 'Hindi – Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence'. (Image: News18 Creative)January 10 marks the anniversary of the first time Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1949. The first-ever World Hindi Conference was envisioned by Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha in 1973. It was held by then PM Indira Gandhi in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. Since then, such conferences are organised in different parts of the world every year. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1977, India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee presented a speech in Hindi, as the country’s foreign minister at the UN General Assembly. Hindi made its debut on the internet in 2000 with the publication of the first Hindi Journal. (Image: News18 Creative)Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world (as of 2022). The word 'Hindi' is derived from the Persian term Hind, which means 'the country of the Indus river'. (Image: News18 Creative)