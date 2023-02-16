 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura Assembly election in photos: 259 candidates, over 28 lakh voters

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Tripura residents are casting their votes today for the state's 60-member assembly. Here are some visuals from polling day.

Tripura votes for elections to 60 Assembly seats.

Senior citizens are being helped by officials on their way to polling stations. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Women voters line up at polling stations on election day. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
A 103-year-old woman casts her vote for the Tripura Assembly elections. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Security arrangements at polling sites. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Tripura records 32 percent voter turnout till 11 am. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)