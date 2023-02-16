Tripura Assembly election in photos: 259 candidates, over 28 lakh voters

Tripura residents are casting their votes today for the state's 60-member assembly. Here are some visuals from polling day.
Senior citizens are being helped by officials on their way to polling stations. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Women voters line up at polling stations on election day. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
A 103-year-old woman casts her vote for the Tripura Assembly elections. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Security arrangements at polling sites. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)
Tripura records 32 percent voter turnout till 11 am. (Image credit: @SpokespersonECI/Twitter)