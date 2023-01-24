Republic Day 2023: Indian Army showcases Made-in-India weapon systems at India Gate

1/5

Moneycontrol News

To boost the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative, the Indian Army will showcase only Made in India weapon systems at this year’s Republic Day parade, ANI reported. (Image credit: ANI)The indigenously made weapon systems will include Nag anti-tank guided missiles, and Akash air defence missiles, among others. (Image credit: ANI)Other indigenously-made weapon systems will include, MBT Arjun, K-9 Vajra howitzers, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles. (Image credit: ANI)During the Republic Day parade, 105 mm Indian field gun is supposed to give 21 gun salute. (Image credit: ANI)During the parade, the Indian armed forces will also showcase a Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts among others. (Image credit: ANI)