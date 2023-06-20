In Pics | IndiGo’s mega plane order worth $50 billion creates history

1/5 Indigo, the country's largest airline by market share, on June 19 placed an order for 500 Airbus aircraft in the largest purchase agreement in aviation history. The order comprises a mix of A320 Neo, A321 Neo and A321XLR aircraft.

2/5 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Indigo's record purchase from Airbus of 500 aircraft for $50 billion demonstrates the country's potential for civil aviation. The minister also discussed the industry's nine-year period of unprecedented growth.

3/5 The order is the largest purchase order in aviation history surpassing Air India’s order of 470 aircraft, which was placed in February 2023, as part of Tata Group’s expansion plans. It had placed the order for 220 aircraft with Boeing and 250 aircraft with Airbus.

4/5 The contract is worth $50 billion at list price, and between 2030 and 2035, IndiGo will receive these brand-new aircraft. the airline now has approximately 300 aircraft in service and it has 480 aircraft on order, all of which will be delivered by the end of 2030.