Holi Celebration 2023: Five spring traditions from around the world

Moneycontrol News

Songkran is a festival marking the Thai New Year. It is celebrated in between April 13-15, shortly after the spring equinox. It is also celebrated in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.Holi is a festival of colours which marks the beginning of spring after a long winter. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. It also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.Cimburijada, also known as the Festival of Scrambled Eggs, takes place in spring in Zenica, Bosnia. It marks the changing of the season.Baba Marta is celebrated on March 1. On this day, people exchange Martenitsi, a small piece of adornment, usually in the form of a wristband, small yarn dolls, or tassels.Marzanna is usually celebrated around the spring equinox. In this tradition, Marzanna, a doll usually made of straw and dressed in female clothing is either drowned in a river or burned.