Holi Celebration 2023: Five spring traditions from around the world

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Holi, festival of colours, is celebrated all over India. The festival marks the beginning of spring after a long winter and signifies the triumph of good over evil. Just like Holi celebration in India, there are some other unique spring festivals celebrated around the world. Take a look…

Spring festivals from around the world.

1/5
Songkran is a festival marking the Thai New Year. It is celebrated in between April 13-15, shortly after the spring equinox. It is also celebrated in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.
2/5
Holi is a festival of colours which marks the beginning of spring after a long winter. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. It also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.
3/5
Cimburijada, also known as the Festival of Scrambled Eggs, takes place in spring in Zenica, Bosnia. It marks the changing of the season.
4/5
Baba Marta is celebrated on March 1. On this day, people exchange Martenitsi, a small piece of adornment, usually in the form of a wristband, small yarn dolls, or tassels.
5/5
Marzanna is usually celebrated around the spring equinox. In this tradition, Marzanna, a doll usually made of straw and dressed in female clothing is either drowned in a river or burned.