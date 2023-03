1/5 Songkran is a festival marking the Thai New Year. It is celebrated in between April 13-15, shortly after the spring equinox. It is also celebrated in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

2/5 Holi is a festival of colours which marks the beginning of spring after a long winter. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. It also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.

3/5 Cimburijada, also known as the Festival of Scrambled Eggs, takes place in spring in Zenica, Bosnia. It marks the changing of the season.

4/5 Baba Marta is celebrated on March 1. On this day, people exchange Martenitsi, a small piece of adornment, usually in the form of a wristband, small yarn dolls, or tassels.