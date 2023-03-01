Hindi writer Vinod Shukla wins 2023 PEN/Nabokov lifetime achievement award

1/7

Acclaimed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has won the 2023 PEN/Nabokov Award for achievement in international literature, PEN America – one of the most prestigious literary prizes worldwide – announced on February 28.Shukla is considered one of the greatest contemporary writers in the Hindi language. He is renowned for his distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth.Announcing the award, judges Amit Chaudhuri, Roya Hakakian, and Maaza Mengiste noted in a statement that Shukla’s prose and poetry are "marked by acute, often defamiliarizing, observation".Notable works by Shukla include “Naukar Ki Kameez” (1979), and a poetry collection “Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega” (1992).Known for his “distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth”, Shukla received the Sahitya Akademi Award for “Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi” in 1999.The PEN/Nabokov award is conferred annually to a living author whose body of work is of enduring originality and consummate craftsmanship.The short story writer, poet and essayist, Shukla, will receive the 59th Annual PEN Literary Awards on March 2 at The Town Hall in New York.