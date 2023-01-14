English
    In photos: Dwindling snow in Davos a stark message for global leaders

    Business and political elites from around the world will converge at the Swiss ski resort next week to talk geopolitical conflict and the climate crisis, their surroundings a testament to the mounting challenge.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 14, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
    Though it’s perched at an altitude of 1,560 meters, this year’s rare winter heat wave saw the Swiss town basking in temperatures well above freezing in early January, with its mountainsides covered in dead, brown grass and hikers out with their dogs
    1/6
    Davos is located at an altitude of 1,560 meters, but this year, because of unusual winter weather, temperatures in the town were above the freezing point in early January. Pictured above is Kongress Hotel Davos in 2017 (left) and 2023 (right). (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    Davos
    2/6
    For comparison, here is another photo showing long-term weather changes in Davos. Pictured above is The Promenade in Davos in January 2016 (left) and January 2023. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    The Promenade in Jan. 2016, left, and Jan. 2023, right.
    3/6
    A bus stop in the town of Davos. The photo on the left is from January 2018, the right one is 2023. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    Arctic ice cores show that the warming we observe today is unprecedented in more than 800,000 years, allowing hikers to step out in the midst of a Swiss winter.
    4/6
    It is unusual for hikers to be seen out outdoors in Swiss winters. This is because of unprecedented warm weather. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    “I hope it’s a real reality check” for the world’s decision-makers, says Gail Whiteman, professor of sustainability at Exeter Business School in the U.K. “Switzerland in the winter should have snow. It’s not just that you can’t ski as much as you might want. The whole biodiversity chain changes, because trees start to think it’s spring and so do flies.”
    5/6
    Experts hope it's a reality check for global leaders. "Switzerland in the winter should have snow. It’s not just that you can’t ski as much as you might want. The whole biodiversity chain changes, because trees start to think it’s spring and so do flies," Gail Whiteman, a UK-based expert on sustainability, told Bloomberg. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    Compared with 1971, when the WEF’s inaugural annual meeting took place, the snowpack has thinned more than 40% on average.
    6/6
    On an average, Davos' snow cover has become thinner by over 40 percent when compared with 1971, the year the inaugural meeting took place, Bloomberg reported. (Image credit: Bloomberg)
    first published: Jan 14, 2023 09:48 am