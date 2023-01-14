In photos: Dwindling snow in Davos a stark message for global leaders

1/6 Davos is located at an altitude of 1,560 meters, but this year, because of unusual winter weather, temperatures in the town were above the freezing point in early January. Pictured above is Kongress Hotel Davos in 2017 (left) and 2023 (right). (Image credit: Bloomberg)

2/6 For comparison, here is another photo showing long-term weather changes in Davos. Pictured above is The Promenade in Davos in January 2016 (left) and January 2023. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

3/6 A bus stop in the town of Davos. The photo on the left is from January 2018, the right one is 2023. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

4/6 It is unusual for hikers to be seen out outdoors in Swiss winters. This is because of unprecedented warm weather. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

5/6 Experts hope it's a reality check for global leaders. "Switzerland in the winter should have snow. It’s not just that you can’t ski as much as you might want. The whole biodiversity chain changes, because trees start to think it’s spring and so do flies," Gail Whiteman, a UK-based expert on sustainability, told Bloomberg. (Image credit: Bloomberg)