Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national emergency, over a lakh without electricity

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the military was already on the ground on the hardest-hit northern reaches of the North Island helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving. (Image credit: AFP)More than three-quarters of New Zealand's five million residents live on the North Island, where the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle is being felt. (Image credit: AFP)The national emergency declaration enables the New Zealand government to support affected regions and provide additional resources, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said. (Image credit: AFP)The national state of emergency includes six regions where local emergencies had already been declared. They are Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke's Bay. (Image credit: AFP)International and domestic flights have been grounded, with Air New Zealand alone reporting 592 flights cancelled and 35,000 customers affected. (Image credit: AFP)