April Fools’ Day: History, origin, theories and all about it

The true origins of April Fools' Day are probably lost to history, but theories abound, of course. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)

There is no consensus on when April Fools' Day began. Some historians believe that it began in 1582 when many countries switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. (Image: News18 Creative)

People who were slow to get the news continued to celebrate the new year during the last week of March. They became the butt of jokes and hoaxes and were called "April fools." (Image: News18 Creative)

Some historians have linked April Fools' Day to festivals such as Hilaria (Latin for joyful). Some people believe that April Fools' Day was tied to the vernal equinox, or the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere when Mother Nature fooled people with changing, unpredictable weather. (Image: News18 Creative)

Originally, there was no apostrophe. the term April fool (for a victim of a prank on April Fools' Day) dates back to the 1600s. Early records from the 1700s name it April Fool Day. An apostrophized April Fools' Day was recorded by the 1800s. (Image: News18 Creative)

Moneycontrol News