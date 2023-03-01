A look at some of the famous structures in the world and how long they took to build

1/8

Architect Antoni Gaudi began overseeing some changes to the construction of the La Sagrada Familia church in 1883. However, at the time of his death in 1926, the church was left only 25 percent complete. Construction has progressed slowly since.The Leaning Tower of Pisa which was originally designed to be straight, is known for its nearly four-degree lean, the result of an unstable foundation.St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City is a church built in the Renaissance style. The building is home to more than 100 tombs, 91 of which belong to previous popes.S. Basil’s Cathedral, officially known as the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat, is one of the most popular cultural symbols of Russia. It was built from 1555 to 1561 on orders from Ivan the Terrible.St Paul’s Cathedral is an Anglican cathedral in London and is the seat of the Bishop of London. The cathedral is one of the most famous and recognisable sights in London. Its dome, surrounded by the spires of Wren's City churches, has dominated the skyline for over 300 years.Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in Agra. It was commissioned in 1631 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal.The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City, in the United States. The copper statue, a gift from the people of France, was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and its metal framework was built by Gustave Eiffel.The Brandenburg Gate is an 18th century neoclassical monument in Berlin, Germany. One of the best-known landmarks of Germany, it was inspired by the Acropolis in Athens. The Brandenburg gate features a sculpture of a four four-horse-driven chariot by Victoria, the Roman goddess of victory.