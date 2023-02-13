In photos: Mumbai, Delhi among world’s 10 most polluted cities

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

Read More

Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Air Quality Index (AQI): 439. Category: Hazardous, according to US standards. (Image credit: AFP)Mumbai, India. AQI: 167. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)Milan, Italy. AQI: 164. Category: Unhealthy.Skopje, Macedonia. AQI: 163. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)Accra, Ghana. AQI: 162. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)Karachi, Pakistan. Air Quality Index: 157. Category: Unhealthy.Delhi India. AQI: 156. Category: Unhealthy (Image credit: AP)Hanoi, Vietnam. AQI: 154. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)Pristina, Kosovo: Air Quality Index: 149. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)Belgrade, Serbia. AQI: 142. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)