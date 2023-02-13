 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Mumbai, Delhi among world’s 10 most polluted cities

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

The rankings are based on Swiss air quality technology company IQAir's update as of 2.30 pm on February 13. IQAir offers real time pollution ranking of cities.

Delhi grapples with the most severe pollution levels in India every year. (Representational image).

Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Air Quality Index (AQI): 439. Category: Hazardous, according to US standards. (Image credit: AFP)
Mumbai, India. AQI: 167. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Milan, Italy. AQI: 164. Category: Unhealthy.
Skopje, Macedonia. AQI: 163. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Accra, Ghana. AQI: 162. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Karachi, Pakistan. Air Quality Index: 157. Category: Unhealthy.
Delhi India. AQI: 156. Category: Unhealthy (Image credit: AP)
Hanoi, Vietnam. AQI: 154. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Pristina, Kosovo: Air Quality Index: 149. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)
Belgrade, Serbia. AQI: 142. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)