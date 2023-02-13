In photos: Mumbai, Delhi among world’s 10 most polluted cities

The rankings are based on Swiss air quality technology company IQAir's update as of 2.30 pm on February 13. IQAir offers real time pollution ranking of cities.
Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Air Quality Index (AQI): 439. Category: Hazardous, according to US standards. (Image credit: AFP)
Mumbai, India. AQI: 167. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Milan, Italy. AQI: 164. Category: Unhealthy.
Skopje, Macedonia. AQI: 163. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Accra, Ghana. AQI: 162. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Karachi, Pakistan. Air Quality Index: 157. Category: Unhealthy.
Delhi India. AQI: 156. Category: Unhealthy (Image credit: AP)
Hanoi, Vietnam. AQI: 154. Category: Unhealthy. (Image credit: AFP)
Pristina, Kosovo: Air Quality Index: 149. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)
Belgrade, Serbia. AQI: 142. Category: Unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Image credit: AFP)