World Coconut Day: A look at some benefits of coconuts

Moneycontrol News

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 in major coconut-producing countries, including India, to highlight the versatility of the fruit. Take a look at some of its many benefits. (Image: News18 Creative)Coconut meat contains large amounts of medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs), also called medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). (Image: News18 Creative)Coconuts are high in amino acids, healthy fats, fiber, and are low on carbs, which may be beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. (Image: News18 Creative)The medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) in coconut meat also contain antimicrobial properties which can help in preventing infections related to root canals and other dental issues. (Image: News18 Creative)Coconuts contain minerals and nutrients such as potassium, sodium, small amounts of vitamin B, and manganese – which are essential for bone health. (Image: News18 Creative)Coconut meat contains phenolic compounds, which are antioxidants that can help protect cells from oxidative damage. (Image: News18 Creative)Consuming Virgin coconut oil, which is obtained from dried coconut meat, may help reduce belly fat. This is especially beneficial because excess abdominal fat increases your risk of heart disease and diabetes. (Image: News18 Creative)Water from young coconuts is the best provider of electrolytes, which are essential for keeping your body hydrated. (Image: News18 Creative)