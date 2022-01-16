MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Weekend lockdown being observed in Jammu and Kashmir amid rising cases

“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” stated an order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
After the sudden spike in Covid cases in January, the government has re-imposed weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of the virus. (Image credit: ANI)
After the sudden spike in Covid cases in January, the government has re-imposed weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of the virus. (Image credit: ANI)
The government order stated that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. (Image credit: ANI)
The government order stated that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. (Image credit: ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday witnessed the highest spike of 2,456 Covid cases, taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 10,003 including 5201 in Kashmir and 4,802 in Jammu. (Image credit: ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday witnessed the highest spike of 2,456 Covid cases, taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 10,003 including 5201 in Kashmir and 4,802 in Jammu. (Image credit: ANI)
The lockdown, however, was not a welcome decision for small businesses. "We were already suffering because of the previous lockdowns and now this. Doda administration's decision to allow only essential services doesn't help us either," says a grocer, (Image credit: ANI)
The lockdown, however, was not a welcome decision for small businesses. "We were already suffering because of the previous lockdowns and now this. Doda administration's decision to allow only essential services doesn't help us either," says a grocer, (Image credit: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid #Jammu and Kashmir #lockdown #Slideshow
first published: Jan 16, 2022 10:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.