Week in pictures: The most striking photos from around the world

Moneycontrol News

Russia-Ukraine war: A view of Mariupol city in Ukraine, destroyed by incessant Russian attacks. (Image credit: AFP)A woman attends a religious service at a church in the city of Mariupol on June 2, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP)Actor Amber Heard waits before the verdict on June 1 in the defamation case filed against her by former spouse Johnny Depp. A court in Virginia held they both defamed each other but ruled largely in Depp's favour -- awarding him $15 million in damages. (Image credit AFP)Participants march in the annual Pride Parade in Jerusalem under heavy security on June 2. (Image credit: AP)UK: Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, in London on June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. (Image credit: AP)Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2. (Image credit: Reuters)In India, children hold their scarves over their heads, as rain clouds hover in Jammu on May 30. (Image credit: AP)