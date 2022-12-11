 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

Associated Press
Dec 11, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

A photographic recap of this week.

Russia-Ukraine war, FIFA World Cup and more.

Rescuers inspect the damage at a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia on December 5. (AP Photo/Trisnadi) Reduced to tears Brazil's Neymar is embraced by teammate Raphinha after Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on December 9. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) On the same day, Argentina soccer fans watch their team defeat Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets that hit Kharkiv in Ukraine on December 3. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Supporters shower flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on December 8, after the party retained its 27-year control of Gujarat with a commanding assembly election victory. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A man makes bubbles on a pedestrian bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt on December 4. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Associated Press
Dec 11, 2022 01:11 pm