Week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

Rescuers inspect the damage at a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia on December 5. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)Reduced to tears Brazil's Neymar is embraced by teammate Raphinha after Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on December 9. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)On the same day, Argentina soccer fans watch their team defeat Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets that hit Kharkiv in Ukraine on December 3. (AP Photo/Libkos)Supporters shower flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on December 8, after the party retained its 27-year control of Gujarat with a commanding assembly election victory. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)A man makes bubbles on a pedestrian bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt on December 4. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)