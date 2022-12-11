English
    Week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

    A photographic recap of this week.

    December 11, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    This aerial photo taken with a drone shows rescuers inspecting the damage at a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
    Rescuers inspect the damage at a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia on December 5. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
    Reduced to tears Brazil's Neymar is embraced by teammate Raphinha after Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Reduced to tears Brazil's Neymar is embraced by teammate Raphinha after Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on December 9. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Argentina soccer fans watch penalty shots as their team goes on to beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout at a quarterfinal match at the World Cup in Qatar, as they watch the game on a screen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    On the same day, Argentina soccer fans watch their team defeat Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets that hit Kharkiv, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
    Police officers look at collected fragments of the Russian rockets that hit Kharkiv in Ukraine on December 3. (AP Photo/Libkos)
    Supporters shower flower petals on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, after his nationalist party retained its 27-year control of his home state of Gujarat with a commanding election victory. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    Supporters shower flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on December 8, after the party retained its 27-year control of Gujarat with a commanding assembly election victory. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    A man makes bubbles on a pedestrian bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
    A man makes bubbles on a pedestrian bridge over the river Main in Frankfurt on December 4. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
