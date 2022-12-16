Vijay Diwas 2022: A look at why India celebrates victory day on December 16

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pak war. The war resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. A look at how the events unfolded. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indo-Pak war of 1971, which lasted 13 days, ended when A.A.K. Niazi (Pakistan's military commander in then East Pakistan) along with his 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.

2022 marks the 51st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which saw the liberation of Bangladesh.

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan – aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations including Amritsar and Pathankot.

On December 5, 1971, Battle of Ghazipur in East Pakistan, Battle of Basantar in Pakistan, Battle of Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab fought.

December 1, 1971, a successful airdrop of the Indian Army's 2nd Parachute Battalion was carried out at Tangail. The troops were tasked to cut off the retreat of the Pakistani troops from the north towards Dhaka.