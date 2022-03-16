Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. Russia's Defence Ministry later denied hitting the hospital, accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation" there.

Diplomatic Efforts: Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine made no progress in talks in Turkey, with Moscow rejecting Kyiv's call for a ceasefire and reiterating its conditions for ending the fighting.

Economic Fallout: Russian President Vladimir Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West, including in higher food and energy prices, and said Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.

Humanitarian toll: Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.