Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks which resume on Wednesday were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, after Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow's invasion reached 3 million.
Reuters
March 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. Russia's Defence Ministry later denied hitting the hospital, accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation" there.
Diplomatic Efforts: Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine made no progress in talks in Turkey, with Moscow rejecting Kyiv's call for a ceasefire and reiterating its conditions for ending the fighting.
Economic Fallout: Russian President Vladimir Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West, including in higher food and energy prices, and said Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.
Humanitarian toll: Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
Aid: The US Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine.