English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks which resume on Wednesday were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, after Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow's invasion reached 3 million.

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Ukraine Mariupol Hospital Reuters
    After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. Russia's Defence Ministry later denied hitting the hospital, accusing Ukraine of a "staged provocation" there.
    Ukraine Russia invasion Reuters
    Diplomatic Efforts: Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine made no progress in talks in Turkey, with Moscow rejecting Kyiv's call for a ceasefire and reiterating its conditions for ending the fighting.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)
    Economic Fallout: Russian President Vladimir Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West, including in higher food and energy prices, and said Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.
    Ukraine people leaving Reuters
    Humanitarian toll: Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
    Ukraine Refugees Reuters
    Aid: The US Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Slideshow #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 09:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.