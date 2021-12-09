Top 10 hashtags of 2021, what India tweeted

#Covid19: In the summer of 2021, India was hit by the deadly second wave of COVID-19, that paralysed the country’s public healthcare system. People took to social media in search of information, volunteered to find resources, mobilise help and connect people with leads for oxygen, hospital beds, and medical supplies.

#FarmersProtest: Conversations around the farmers protest continued from 2020 into 2021. Politicians, celebrities, citizens and protesting farmers took to Twitter alike to share and exchange opinions, making it one of the most tweeted hashtags in India this year.

#TeamIndia: 2021 was a busy year for Indian sport - and so was it for the sports community on Twitter. From the men’s cricket team’s historic win at the Gabba to an unprecedented run at the Olympics and the Paralympics - sports fans on Twitter cheered on for #TeamIndia across games, matches and tournaments.

#Tokyo2020: With #TeamIndia finishing at a total tally of seven medals at the Olympics and 19 medals at the Paralympics, the #Tokyo2020 Games were all the talk on Twitter.

#IPL2021: One of the most awaited events of one of India’s favourite sports, the return of the #IPL2021 was special. After being called-off midway due to COVID-19 interruptions, #CricketTwitter waited with bated breath for the second leg in October - turning the IPL from a month-long event to a six-month-long one. Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title in 2021.

#IndVEng: India’s rollercoaster-ride at the five-test series on English grounds this year had Indian sports fans at the edge of their seats and glued to Twitter.

#Diwali: The festival was one of the most celebrated events on Twitter this year. People shared their appreciation and love for friends and families, as well as thanked Covid warriors who worked tirelessly during the second wave.

#Master: The Vijay-starrer received massive love from fans on Twitter once again this year, cementing its position on the list of the most Tweeted hashtags of 2021.

#Bitcoin: A conversation that gained momentum on Twitter this year was around cryptocurrency and digital assets. Twitter has become the home for crypto conversation and #Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year.