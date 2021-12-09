MARKET NEWS

English
Top 10 hashtags of 2021, what India tweeted

Top 10 hashtags of 2021, what India tweeted

Twitter 2021: #Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master, #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance were the most tweeted hashtags of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
#Covid19: In the summer of 2021, India was hit by the deadly second wave of COVID-19, that paralysed the country’s public healthcare system. People took to social media in search of information, volunteered to find resources, mobilise help and connect people with leads for oxygen, hospital beds, and medical supplies.
Farmers' Protest News | This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city.
#FarmersProtest: Conversations around the farmers protest continued from 2020 into 2021. Politicians, celebrities, citizens and protesting farmers took to Twitter alike to share and exchange opinions, making it one of the most tweeted hashtags in India this year.
The Indian cricket team with the Border-Gavaskar trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia on January 19, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
#TeamIndia: 2021 was a busy year for Indian sport - and so was it for the sports community on Twitter. From the men’s cricket team’s historic win at the Gabba to an unprecedented run at the Olympics and the Paralympics - sports fans on Twitter cheered on for #TeamIndia across games, matches and tournaments.
#Tokyo2020: With #TeamIndia finishing at a total tally of seven medals at the Olympics and 19 medals at the Paralympics, the #Tokyo2020 Games were all the talk on Twitter.
Chennai Super Kings won their 4th IPL title in 2021 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
#IPL2021: One of the most awaited events of one of India’s favourite sports, the return of the #IPL2021 was special. After being called-off midway due to COVID-19 interruptions, #CricketTwitter waited with bated breath for the second leg in October - turning the IPL from a month-long event to a six-month-long one. Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title in 2021.
#IndVEng: India’s rollercoaster-ride at the five-test series on English grounds this year had Indian sports fans at the edge of their seats and glued to Twitter.
A student displays a message painted on her hands to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects of air pollution during 'Diwali', festival, in Jammu. (PTI)
#Diwali: The festival was one of the most celebrated events on Twitter this year. People shared their appreciation and love for friends and families, as well as thanked Covid warriors who worked tirelessly during the second wave.
Actor Vijay’s wooing of the audience with Master may hold a few lessons for Bollywood stars as they get ready for box office.
#Master: The Vijay-starrer received massive love from fans on Twitter once again this year, cementing its position on the list of the most Tweeted hashtags of 2021.
#Bitcoin: A conversation that gained momentum on Twitter this year was around cryptocurrency and digital assets. Twitter has become the home for crypto conversation and #Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year.
#PermissionToDance: This song by South Korean boy band BTS experienced immediate love from loyal fans. K-pop is becoming an increasingly popular music genre on the service, and is ruling hearts and charts all over the world including India.
Moneycontrol News
#Hashtags #Twitter
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:45 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd