This week in pictures: Most striking images from around the world

A soldier of the Kremlin guard stands at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall after snowfall in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A woman holds a picture of her granddaughter, who was killed in the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion, as others burn tires to block a road during a demonstration outside the Justice Palace in support of the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

The Al Noor Mosque sits bathed in light as part of the annual Sharjah Light Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The Badaling section of the Great Wall of China is lit on the outskirts of Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)