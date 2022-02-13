English
    This week in pictures: Most striking images from around the world

    From the Winter Olympics in China to protests in Lebanon, here are some compelling images from around the world.

    February 13, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    A soldier of the Kremlin guard stands at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall after a snowfall in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    A woman holds a picture of her granddaughter, who was killed in the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion, as others burn tires to block a road during a demonstration outside the Justice Palace in support of the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
    1.The Al Noor Mosque sits bathed in light as part of the annual Sharjah Light Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    1.The Badaling section of the Great Wall of China is lit on the outskirts of Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    Canada's Lewis Irving competes during the mixed team aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
