The week in pictures: Stunning photos from around the world

Associated Press
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

China's zero-covid protests, riots in Belgium after World Cup loss and more events covered in photos.

See striking photos of global events.

Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest against strict anti-virus measures in Beijing on November 27. (Image credit: AP) Police cars drive through a main boulevard in Brussels on November 27 as violence broke out during and after Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image credit: AP)  A man looks on as lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo, Hawaii on November 30. (Image credit: AP)  Elderly residents are evacuated from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine on November 27. Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks. (Image credit: AP)
Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo, left, and Senegal's Pape Gueye vie for the ball during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 29. (Image credit: AP) France's Blaise Giezendanner races during a men's World Cup downhill training run in Beaver Creek, Colorado on December 1. (Image credit: AP)
