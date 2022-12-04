The week in pictures: Stunning photos from around the world

Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest against strict anti-virus measures in Beijing on November 27. (Image credit: AP)

Police cars drive through a main boulevard in Brussels on November 27 as violence broke out during and after Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image credit: AP)

A man looks on as lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo, Hawaii on November 30. (Image credit: AP)

Elderly residents are evacuated from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine on November 27. Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks. (Image credit: AP)

Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo, left, and Senegal's Pape Gueye vie for the ball during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 29. (Image credit: AP)