The week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world
Associated Press
Dec 25, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
From ecstatic football fans to Christmas lights, a look at some striking images taken this week.
The Choristers of St Paul's pose for the media as they prepare for the Christmas services in St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Argentine football fans gather at the Obelisk landmark illuminated with an image of Lionel Messi, a day ahead of the World Cup final against France, in Buenos Aires on December 17. Argentina's stellar players returned home with the World Cup three days later. (Image credit: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 as snow begins to fall and temperatures drop in St. Louis, United States on December 22. (Image credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Us President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on December 21. (Image credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Performers wearing traditional Romanian costumes take part in a parade of winter traditions to ward off evil in Bucharest on December 18. (Image credit: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People dine in the air at the Altum restaurant in Caracas, Venezuela on December 22. ( Image credit: AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Pedestrians walk past a boy selling light-up balloons in Brooklyn, New York on December 21. (Image credit: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)