The week in pictures: Striking images from around the world

Associated Press
Aug 07, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Our selection of the best photos this week.

James Hall of Team England competes during the Men's Horizontal Bar finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People look at the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on August 3. (Image credit: AP) Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, August 5 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people. (Image credit: AP) The family of a Ukrainian man at his burial service in Donetsk region on August 4. (Image credit: AP) England's James Hall competes during the Men's Horizontal Bar finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 2. (Image credit: AP)
A farmer throws back a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a protest in Bolivia on August 3. (Image credit: AP) A woman stands in front of destroyed buildings after the Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on August 3. (Image credit: AP) Masqueraders attend the annual Caribbean Carnival parade in Toronto, Canada on July 30. (Image credit: AP).
TAGS: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Slideshows #World News
first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
