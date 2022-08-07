English
    The week in pictures: Striking images from around the world

    Our selection of the best photos this week.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    People look at the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
    People look at the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on August 3. (Image credit: AP)
    Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounded 55 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Friday, August 5 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people. (Image credit: AP)
    Ruslana Panchenko, places her hand on the head of her father, Oleh, as she stands over his casket with Oleh's mother, Lilia, during his burial service in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Panchenko, 48, a Ukrainian soldier, was killed in battle with Russian forces July 27 in the Donetsk region. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
    The family of a Ukrainian man at his burial service in Donetsk region on August 4. (Image credit: AP)
    James Hall of Team England competes during the Men's Horizontal Bar finals at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    England's James Hall competes during the Men's Horizontal Bar finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 2. (Image credit: AP)
    A coca farmer throws back a tear gas canister fired by riot police during the third day of clashes near the coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Anti-government coca farmers are protesting against a parallel coca leaf market in La Paz. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
    A farmer throws back a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a protest in Bolivia on August 3. (Image credit: AP)
    A woman stands in front of destroyed buildings after the Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According local media, supermarket, high-rise buildings and pharmacy were damaged. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)
    A woman stands in front of destroyed buildings after the Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on August 3. (Image credit: AP)
    Masqueraders attend the Caribbean Carnival parade in Toronto, Canada, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The 55th annual parade returned to the streets after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled it for two years in a row. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
    Masqueraders attend the annual Caribbean Carnival parade in Toronto, Canada on July 30. (Image credit: AP).
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
