Teachers’ Day 2022 | A look at some of the most inspirational teachers of all times

Moneycontrol News

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan | A renowned scholar, Indian philosopher, academic, and politician, Dr Radhakrishnan also served as the first Vice President and second President of India. He had once said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started in India from 1962 in honour of the former President.Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | He always wanted to be remembered as a teacher. Even becoming the President in 2002 didn’t deter him from teaching. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and future of an individual…youth have a dream and also they have a pain,” Kalam had said. Happy Teachers’ Day! (Image: Getty Images)Swami Vivekananda | A social reformer and thinker, Vivekananda played a key role in introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world.Savitribai Phule | The first female teacher of modern India, she fought for women's rights during British rule. She is often described as “one of the first-generation modern Indian feminists”. The school started by Phule had just nine girls at the start before the number gradually increased to 25. The curriculum taught at the school included mathematics, science and social studies instead of brahmanical texts like Vedas and Shastras. (Image: News18)Chanakya | Known for his wisdom and knowledge, Chanakya was a teacher, philosopher, economist, and statesman who wrote the Indian political treatise ‘Arthashastra’ (Science of Politics and Economics). His teachings also known as Chanakya Neeti still hold relevance.Gautam Buddha | After attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Gautam Buddha set out on a mission to teach people the art of living. For 45 years, Buddha along with his disciples travelled across India to share his wisdom and teachings known as Dhamma. (Inputs from CNBC TV18)