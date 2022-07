Protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swim in a pool inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9, 2022.

Protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9, 2022.

A Buddhist monk throws back a tear gas canister fired by the police to disperse protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather near the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9, 2022.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was preparing Sunday to finally give up power after he fled from protesters who stormed his home, forcing him to announce his resignation.