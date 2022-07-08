Shinzo Abe shot dead: A look at other public figures who were assassinated

Moneycontrol News

John F. Kennedy, the 35th US President, was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.President Abraham Lincoln, who led his country through civil war and abolished slavery, was assassinated in 1865 by a Confederate sympathiser.India's first and only woman prime minister to date, Indira Gandhi, was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar in 1984.Her son Rajiv Gandhi, who became prime minister after her death, was killed in a suicide bombing in Tamil Nadu in 1991. His assassin, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, was associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2007.Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was assassinated in a coup in 1975.American activist Martin Luther King Jr, an icon of the civil rights movement, was killed in 1968.