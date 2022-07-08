English
    Shinzo Abe shot dead: A look at other public figures who were assassinated

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving prime minister, died on July 8 after being shot at an election event.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    John F. Kennedy, the 35th US President, was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.
    On the evening of April 14, 1865, John Wilkes Booth, a famous actor and Confederate sympathizer, assassinated President Abraham Lincoln
    President Abraham Lincoln, who led his country through civil war and abolished slavery, was assassinated in 1865 by a Confederate sympathiser.
    Indira Gandhi
    India's first and only woman prime minister to date, Indira Gandhi, was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar in 1984.
    Her son Rajiv Gandhi, who became prime minister after her death, was killed in a suicide bombing in Tamil Nadu in 1991. His assassin, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, was associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2007.
    Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
    Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was assassinated in a coup in 1975.
    American activist Martin Luther King Jr, an icon of the civil rights movement, was killed in 1968.
    Tags: #Japan #Shinzo Abe #Slideshows
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 03:26 pm
