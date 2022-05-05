 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Russian missile blows up Ukraine power substation in flames. See 5 devastating photos

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Lviv just days ago leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. One of the missiles hit a power substation that blew up in massive flames and was put out by firefighters.

Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.

Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv. Russia declared a war on Ukraine on February 24. Vladimir Putin has called Moscow's offensive a "special military operation". Power substation burns after a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv.
Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Russia missile #Ukraine #Ukraine Russia war
first published: May 5, 2022 03:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.