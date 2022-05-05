Russian missile blows up Ukraine power substation in flames. See 5 devastating photos

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Lviv just days ago leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. One of the missiles hit a power substation that blew up in massive flames and was put out by firefighters.
Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv.
Russia declared a war on Ukraine on February 24.
Vladimir Putin has called Moscow's offensive a "special military operation".
