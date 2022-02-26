English
    In pics: Buildup of forces, helicopters in Belarus amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia Ukraine news: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, after months of simmering tensions between the two countries.

    AFP
    February 26, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    1.This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 25, 2022 shows helicopters and vehicles deployed at Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus.(Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
    1.An overview of helicopter and troop deployment at the Bolshoy Bokov airfield. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
    Helicopters deployed at the Bolshoy Bokov airfield. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
    4.This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 25, 2022 shows a large deployment of equipment Northeast of Chojniki, Belarus. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
    Helicopters deployed on a road Southeast of Chojniki, Belarus. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)
    Tags: #Belarus #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 01:03 pm

