In pics: Buildup of forces, helicopters in Belarus amid Russia-Ukraine war

A satellite image by American space technology company Maxar, released on February 25, shows helicopters and vehicles deployed at Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus.(Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)

An overview of helicopter and troop deployment at the Bolshoy Bokov airfield. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)

Helicopters deployed at the Bolshoy Bokov airfield. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)

This Maxar satellite image shows a large deployment of equipment Northeast of Chojniki, Belarus. (Image credit AFP/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES)