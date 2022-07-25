 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak: 'Family means everything to me'

Moneycontrol News
Jul 25, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak was accompanied by wife Akshata Murthy and daughters Krishna and Anoushka on Saturday for a campaign event in Grantham.

UK Prime MInisterial candidate Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters attended a campaign even together last weekend. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)

UK Prime MInisterial candidate Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka attended a campaign even together last weekend. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram) Sharing a few photos of the family and the campaign event on Instagram, Rishi Sunak wrote, "Family means everything to me." (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram) This is the first time that Rishi Sunak's wife and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murthy made an appearance at the campaign rally. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram) In the presence of his family, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a tyre store in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative Party's patron saint. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
TAGS: #Akshata Murthy #British PM #Infosys #Narayana Murthy #Rishi Sunak #Slideshow #UK PM
first published: Jul 25, 2022 05:42 pm
