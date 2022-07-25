Rishi Sunak: 'Family means everything to me'

Moneycontrol News

UK Prime MInisterial candidate Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka attended a campaign even together last weekend. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)Sharing a few photos of the family and the campaign event on Instagram, Rishi Sunak wrote, "Family means everything to me." (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)This is the first time that Rishi Sunak's wife and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murthy made an appearance at the campaign rally. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)In the presence of his family, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a tyre store in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative Party's patron saint. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)