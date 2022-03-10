English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Results of assembly elections out. 'Expected to do better, but accept mandate,' say Congress leaders

    After Congress’s humiliating performance across states, party leader Shashi Tharoor has said that there is a need for reform in “organisational leadership". Results of assembly elections in five states were announced today and Congress did no win any of them.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: "All of us who believe in Congress are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation and to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear -- Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed."
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: "All of us who believe in Congress are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation and to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people."
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot: "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot: "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi: "The Congress party, for the betterment of UP and the people, will continue to fulfil the duty of a combative opposition by following a positive agenda."
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi: "The Congress party, for the betterment of UP and the people, will continue to fulfil the duty of a combative opposition by following a positive agenda."
    BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said, "The people of Manipur have reposed their faith in the BJP, embracing the development-oriented politics of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Biren Singh ji and all the dedicated Karyakartas of BJP."
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The people of Manipur have reposed their faith in the BJP, embracing the development-oriented politics of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Biren Singh ji and all the dedicated Karyakartas of BJP."
    Union Minister Smriti Irani: "Thank you Goa for reposing your trust in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. BJP will continue to work towards fulfilling aspirations of Goans and build a Golden Goa."
    Union Minister Smriti Irani: "Thank you Goa for reposing your trust in BJP and Prime Minister
    Narendra ModiJi’s mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. BJP will continue to work towards fulfilling aspirations of Goans and build a Golden Goa."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #Goa assembly polls #Manipur assembly polls #Punjab Assembly polls #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.