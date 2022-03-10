Results of assembly elections out. 'Expected to do better, but accept mandate,' say Congress leaders

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: "All of us who believe in Congress are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation and to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people."

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot: "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi: "The Congress party, for the betterment of UP and the people, will continue to fulfil the duty of a combative opposition by following a positive agenda."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The people of Manipur have reposed their faith in the BJP, embracing the development-oriented politics of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister Shri Biren Singh ji and all the dedicated Karyakartas of BJP."