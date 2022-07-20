Protests erupt in Sri Lanka as Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes President

Moneycontrol News

Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected President of Sri Lanka. (Image credit: ANI)Ranil Wickremesinghe's victory is opposed by many Sri Lankans as he has been the face of the government’s handling of the economic crisis. (Image credit: ANI)Ranil Wickremesinghe being elected as the President could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said. (Image credit: ANI)