 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Protests erupt in Sri Lanka as Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes President

Moneycontrol News
Jul 20, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been the face of the government’s handling of the economic crisis and is deeply unpopular among the general public, which sees him as a holdover from the Rajapaksa government that led the country into economic catastrophe.

Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected President of Sri Lanka. (Image credit: ANI)

Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected President of Sri Lanka. (Image credit: ANI) Ranil Wickremesinghe's victory is opposed by many Sri Lankans as he has been the face of the government’s handling of the economic crisis. (Image credit: ANI) Ranil Wickremesinghe being elected as the President could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said. (Image credit: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Ranil Wickremesinghe #Slideshow #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Protest
first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.