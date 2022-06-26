 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi lands in Germany's Munich for G7 summit. See pics

Moneycontrol News
Jun 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Munich on Sunday for his two-day visit to Germany to attend the G7 summit. The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Modi is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter) The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a taste of German music after being welcomed in Munich on Sunday. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)
first published: Jun 26, 2022 10:57 am
