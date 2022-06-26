PM Narendra Modi lands in Germany's Munich for G7 summit. See pics

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Modi is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a taste of German music after being welcomed in Munich on Sunday. (Image credit: (@narendramodi/Twitter)