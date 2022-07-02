Photos: A 'robotic' rath for Lord Jagannath in Vadodara

Moneycontrol News

The nine-day-long Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun and a tech-friendly devotee in Gujarat has found a unique way to take out a procession for the deity. (Image credit: @ANI)Jai Makwana from Vadodara has developed a rath that can be moved used a phone's Bluetooth, instead of someone having to pull it by ropes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)Makwana described the rath as an amalgamation of science and traditions. (Image credit: @ANI)"This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival," the devotee said. (Image credit: @ANI)