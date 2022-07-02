 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Photos: A 'robotic' rath for Lord Jagannath in Vadodara

Moneycontrol News
Jul 02, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

Jai Makwana from Vadodara has developed a rath that can be moved used a phone's Bluetooth, instead of someone having to pull it by ropes.

The Jagnnath Rath Yatra, a ritual of nine days, is being celebrated with fervour across India.

The  nine-day-long Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun and a tech-friendly devotee in Gujarat has found a unique way to take out a procession for the deity. (Image credit: @ANI) Jai Makwana from Vadodara has developed a rath that can be moved used a phone's Bluetooth,  instead of someone having to pull it by ropes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI) Makwana described the rath as an amalgamation of science and traditions. (Image credit: @ANI) "This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival," the devotee said. (Image credit: @ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gujarat #Jagannath Rathyatra #Slideshows
first published: Jul 2, 2022 05:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.