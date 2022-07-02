English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Photos: A 'robotic' rath for Lord Jagannath in Vadodara

    Jai Makwana from Vadodara has developed a rath that can be moved used a phone's Bluetooth, instead of someone having to pull it by ropes.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    a
    The  nine-day-long Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun and a tech-friendly devotee in Gujarat has found a unique way to take out a procession for the deity. (Image credit: @ANI)
    VI
    Jai Makwana from Vadodara has developed a rath that can be moved used a phone's Bluetooth,  instead of someone having to pull it by ropes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)
    ani
    Makwana described the rath as an amalgamation of science and traditions. (Image credit: @ANI)
    "This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath," he said (1.07)
    "This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival," the devotee said. (Image credit: @ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #Jagannath Rathyatra #Slideshows
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.