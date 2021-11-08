MARKET NEWS

Padma Awards 2021: SP Balasubrahmanyam, Ram Vilas Paswan among posthumous awardees; check full list here

29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. Here is the list of the 16 Pothumous awardees.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
The official ceremony has started today, November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The President of India Ramnath Kovind will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
The official ceremony of the Padma Awards 2021 was held on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the Padma awardees at the function. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. Here is the list of the 16 Pothumous awardees.
Name: SP Balasubramaniam | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Art | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri SP Balasubramaniam | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Art | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs (Image: ANI)
Name: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Image: ANI)
Name: Shri Arun Jaitley | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Twitter/@mygovindia)
Name: Shri Arun Jaitley | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Delhi (Twitter/@mygovindia)
Name: Narinder Singh Kapany | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Science and Engineering | Country: USA (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Narinder Singh Kapany | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Science and Engineering | Country: USA (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Tarun Gogoi | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Assam (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Tarun Gogoi | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Assam (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Ram Vilas Paswan | Award: Padma Vidhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Bihar (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Ram Vilas Paswan | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Bihar (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Keshubhai Patel | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Gujarat (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Keshubhai Patel | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Public Affairs | State: Gujarat (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Kalbe Sadiq | Award: Padma Vibhushan | Field: Others- Spiritualism | State: Uttar Pradesh (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Kalbe Sadiq | Award: Padma Bhushan | Field: Others- Spiritualism | State: Uttar Pradesh (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Jagdish Chaudhary | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Social Work | State: Uttar Pradesh (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Jagdish Chaudhary | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Social Work | State: Uttar Pradesh (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Maheshbhai and Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia | Award: Padm Shri | Field: Art | State: Gujarat (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Maheshbhai and Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Art | State: Gujarat (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Dr J N Pande | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Medicine | State: Delhi (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Dr J N Pande | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Medicine | State: Delhi (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Chaman Lal Sapru | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | State: Jammu and Kashmir (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri Chaman Lal Sapru | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | State: Jammu and Kashmir (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Ms Mridula Sinha | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | State: Bihar (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Ms Mridula Sinha | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | State: Bihar (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: KC Sivasankar | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Art | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri KC Sivasankaran | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Art | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: P Subhramanian | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Trade and Industry | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Shri P Subramanian | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Trade and Industry | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Father Valles | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | Country: Spain (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Father Valles | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Literature and Education | Country: Spain (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Thirivengadam veeraraghavan | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Medicine | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Name: Dr Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan | Award: Padma Shri | Field: Medicine | State: Tamil Nadu (Image: padmaawards.gov.in)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 8, 2021 01:22 pm

