Padma Awards 2021: SP Balasubrahmanyam, Ram Vilas Paswan among posthumous awardees; check full list here

The official ceremony of the Padma Awards 2021 was held on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the Padma awardees at the function. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. Here is the list of the 16 Pothumous awardees.