Navratri 2022 | Here are the nine avatars of Goddess Durga

Moneycontrol News

Shailaputri (the daughter of the mountains) is the first of the nine avatars of Durga. She is the embodiment of the powers of the Holy Trinity – Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. She carries a trident and a lotus in both hands and rides a bull. (Image: News18 Creative)Brahmacharini is the second avatar of Goddess Durga. Her name means one who practices penance, with Brahma meaning penance and Charini meaning a female follower. She holds rosary beads in her right hand and a water utensil in her left. (Image: News18 Creative)Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga. Literally translated, her name means the one who has a “crescent moon shaped like a bell”. She is believed to reward devotees with her elegance and bravery, and eliminate all their sins, physical sufferings, mental tribulations and hurdles. (Image: News18 Creative)Kushmanda is the fourth form of the Hindu goddess Durga. Ku means “a little,” Ushma means “warmth” or “energy”, and Anda means “cosmic egg”. She is considered to have created the universe with her divine smile. She is believed to improve health and bestow wealth and strength. (Image: News18 Creative)Skanda Mata is the fifth of the nine avatars. “Skanda” is another name for Kartikeya and “Mata” means mother. She rewards devotees with salvation, power and prosperity. She can grant oceans of wisdom even to the most illiterate, if they happen to be a devotee. (Image: News18 Creative)Katyayini is the sixth of the avatars, she is regarded as the ferocious form of Shakti or Durga – a Warrior Goddess. She is also called Bhadrakali and Chandika. Traditionally, she is associated with the colour red, the primordial form of Shakti. (Image: News18 Creative)Kaalratri or Kali is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She is one of the most livid forms of Durga. Kaalratri is the one who destroys ignorance and removes darkness. This form primarily depicts the darker side of life – mother nature’s fury. (Image: News18 Creative)Maha Gauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navaratri. Her power is unfailing and instantly fruitful. She washes away all past, present and future sins of her devotees. Maha Gauri is intelligent, peaceful and calm. (Image: News18 Creative)Siddhidatri is the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga; she has supernatural healing powers. She manifests as the Mother Goddess and blesses all gods, saints, yogis, tantrics, and devotees. (Image: News18 Creative)