English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Modi Gujarat Visit: PM lays foundation stone of medical facilities worth Rs 1275 crore in Ahmedabad

    The Prime Minister dedicated new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building at U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and a new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to the nation, various healthcare facilities around Rs. 1275 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on October 11. (Source: PIB)
    PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to the nation, various healthcare facilities around Rs. 1275 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on October 11. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of shelter homes to accommodate families of poor patients. The Prime Minister dedicated new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building at U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and a new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of shelter homes to accommodate families of poor patients. The Prime Minister dedicated new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building at U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and a new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. (Source: PIB)
    With the availability of these medical benefits, the Prime Minister informed that those who cannot afford private hospitals can now head to these government-run hospitals where medical teams will be deployed to serve with urgency. (Source: PIB)
    With the availability of these medical benefits, the Prime Minister informed that those who cannot afford private hospitals can now head to these government-run hospitals where medical teams will be deployed to serve with urgency. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister said that Health Infrastructure Projects that were unveiled today have given a new identity to Gujarat and these projects are the symbols of the capabilities of the people of Gujarat. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister said that Health Infrastructure Projects that were unveiled today have given a new identity to Gujarat and these projects are the symbols of the capabilities of the people of Gujarat. (Source: PIB)
    Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that it is a huge day for health in Gujarat. Modi remarked that the most advanced medical technology of the world, improved benefits and medical infrastructure will be made available to the public of Gujarat thereby benefiting the society. (Source: PIB)
    Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that it is a huge day for health in Gujarat. Modi remarked that the most advanced medical technology of the world, improved benefits and medical infrastructure will be made available to the public of Gujarat thereby benefiting the society. (Source: PIB)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ahmedabad #India #Modi Gujarat Visit #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 07:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.