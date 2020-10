India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Every year the day is observed with prayer services and tributes across the nation. Commonly known as ‘Bapu,’ Gandhi employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule, and in turn inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. While we celebrate his birthday this year, here are a few inspiring quotes from the Father of the Nation. (Wikipedia)