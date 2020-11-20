PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Living Planet Report 2020 | Here's how Earth’s biodiversity has declined over the past 50 years

Many animals are being driven to extinction, as humanity imperils the world’s natural resources. The recent Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, illustrates how Earth’s biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. The population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have dropped at an alarming average rate of 68 percent since 1970.

Moneycontrol News
Our relationship with nature is broken. Humans are wreaking havoc on the Earth’s biodiversity. Many animals are being driven to extinction, as humanity imperils the world’s natural resources. The recent Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, illustrates how Earth’s biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. The population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have seen an alarming average drop of 68 percent since 1970. Let’s take a look at the key pointers of the report to understand how planet’s biodiversity has decreased in the past 50 years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Our relationship with nature is broken. Humans are wreaking havoc on the Earth’s biodiversity. Many animals are being driven to extinction, as humanity imperils the world’s natural resources. The recent Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, illustrates how Earth’s biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. The population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have dropped at an alarming average rate of 68 percent since 1970. Let’s take a look at the key pointers of the report to understand how our planet’s biodiversity has decreased in the past 50 years. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Earth #Living Planet Report 2020 #Nature #Slideshow #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.