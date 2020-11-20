Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Living Planet Report 2020 | Here's how Earth’s biodiversity has declined over the past 50 years
Many animals are being driven to extinction, as humanity imperils the world’s natural resources. The recent Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, illustrates how Earth’s biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. The population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have dropped at an alarming average rate of 68 percent since 1970.