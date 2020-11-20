Living Planet Report 2020 | Here's how Earth’s biodiversity has declined over the past 50 years

Our relationship with nature is broken. Humans are wreaking havoc on the Earth’s biodiversity. Many animals are being driven to extinction, as humanity imperils the world’s natural resources. The recent Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, illustrates how Earth’s biodiversity has decreased significantly over the last few decades. The population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have dropped at an alarming average rate of 68 percent since 1970. Let’s take a look at the key pointers of the report to understand how our planet’s biodiversity has decreased in the past 50 years. (Image: News18 Creative)