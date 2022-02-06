In Pics | Lata Mangeshkar's top 10 actresses and the melodies she sang for them

Lata Mangeshkar sang for yesteryear actress Madhubala for several movies.

Pyaar hua ikrar hua' was one of the evergreen songs Lata Mangeshkar sang for Nargis.

Lata Mangeshkar's 'aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai' from ‘Guide’, picturised on Waheeda Rahman is still iconic.

Lata Mangeshkar sang the superhit 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye' among other songs for Meena Kumari.

Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to Nutan for many of her films including 'Anari'.

Lata Mangeshkar sang for Saira Banu for movies like 'Junglee' and 'Padosan' among others.

Lata Mangeshkar sang a number of songs for actress Geeta Bali.

Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) for movies like 'Mili' and 'Anamika'.

Lata Mangeshkar sang for Rekha in iconic movies like 'Silsila' and 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar'.