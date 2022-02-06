MARKET NEWS

    In Pics | Lata Mangeshkar's top 10 actresses and the melodies she sang for them

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at 92 after a prolonged illness from complications due to Covid-19. Known as the 'Queen of Melody', Lata Mangeshkar had a career spanning over seven decades. As we mourn the singing legend, let's look at the top actresses she lent her voice to during her illustrious career.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for yesteryear actress Madhubala for several movies.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for yesteryear actress Madhubala for several movies.
    Pyaar hua ikrar hua' was one of the evergreen songs Lata Mangeshkar sang for Nargis.
    Pyaar hua ikrar hua' was one of the evergreen songs Lata Mangeshkar sang for Nargis.
    Lata Mangeshkar's 'aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai' from ‘Guide’, picturised on Waheeda Rahman is still iconic.
    Lata Mangeshkar's 'aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai' from ‘Guide’, picturised on Waheeda Rahman is still iconic.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang the superhit 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye' among other songs for Meena Kumari.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang the superhit 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye' among other songs for Meena Kumari.
    Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to Nutan for many of her films including 'Anari'.
    Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to Nutan for many of her films including 'Anari'.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Saira Banu for movies like 'Junglee' and 'Padosan' among others.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Saira Banu for movies like 'Junglee' and 'Padosan' among others.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang a number of songs for actress Geeta Bali.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang a number of songs for actress Geeta Bali.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) for movies like 'Mili' and 'Anamika'.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) for movies like 'Mili' and 'Anamika'.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Rekha in iconic movies like 'Silsila' and 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar'.
    Lata Mangeshkar sang for Rekha in iconic movies like 'Silsila' and 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar'.
    For Hema Malini, Lata Mangeshkar sang for a number of movies including 'Sholay'.
    For Hema Malini, Lata Mangeshkar sang for a number of movies including 'Sholay'.
    #Lata Mangeshkar #Lata Mangeshkar death #Lata Mangeshkar heroines #Lata Mangeshkar songs #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 01:44 pm
