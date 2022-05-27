English
    In photos: On Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, Sonia Gandhi's tribute

    Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: India is remembering its first prime minister today.

    May 27, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
    Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Shantivan in New Delhi to pay respects to Jawaharlal Nehru -- India's first prime minister. (Image credit: @srinivasiyc/Twitter)
    Sonia Gandhi walks towards Jawaharlal Nehru's cremation site. (Image credit: @srinivasiyc/Twitter)
    Sonia Gandhi prays at Shantivan. (Image credit: @srinivasiyc/Twitter)
    (Image credit: @srinivasiyc/Twitter)
    Sonia Gandhi's floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image credit: @srinivasiyc/Twitter)
    first published: May 27, 2022 03:49 pm
